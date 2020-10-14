846 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,890 shares of company stock worth $719,158. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

