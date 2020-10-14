Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 upped their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

