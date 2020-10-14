Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,511 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 167.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,478,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.93.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

