Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.