Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,966,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.19.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,824.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

