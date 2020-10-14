Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of HP by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in HP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $2,057,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in HP by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 165,953 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.