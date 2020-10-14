Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $888.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,544 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 101.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $110,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.