Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.65.

Shares of ILMN opened at $345.14 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,008.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,223 shares of company stock worth $11,514,970 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

