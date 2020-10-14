Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider John Richard Pinion Sells 2,780 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.23.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.
