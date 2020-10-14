Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider John Richard Pinion Sells 2,780 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

