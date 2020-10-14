Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,096,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,281,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,977,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,605 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,286,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In related news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

