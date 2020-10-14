Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $836,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $132,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

WU stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

