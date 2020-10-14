TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.21.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

