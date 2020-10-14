Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,082 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.65.

VTR opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

