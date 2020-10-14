Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $160.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

