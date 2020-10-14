Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,146 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,441,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,218,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

