Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,460 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $111.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.