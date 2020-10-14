Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 22.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $1,062,220.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,380,087.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.29. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

