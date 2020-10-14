Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,938,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $10,746,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,649,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total value of $936,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,857,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,077. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 716.40 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average of $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

