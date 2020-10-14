Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 330 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $187.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,617.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

