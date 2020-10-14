Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,588,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after buying an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,256,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after buying an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

