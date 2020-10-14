iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Bought by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,814 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.