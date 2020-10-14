Hexavest Inc. Trims Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.0% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 35.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

