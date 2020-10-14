Hexavest Inc. Sells 7,987 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NYSE:MAA opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

