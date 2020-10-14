Hexavest Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $5,710,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.29.

NYSE AVB opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

