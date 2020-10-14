Hexavest Inc. Cuts Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.05% of Evergy worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 220.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 393.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

