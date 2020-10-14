Hexavest Inc. Sells 6,277 Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,264,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,368,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,038,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on J shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

