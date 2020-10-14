Hexavest Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.24.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

