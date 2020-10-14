Hexavest Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 309,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

AJG stock opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $110.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.