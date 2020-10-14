Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,097 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

