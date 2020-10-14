Hexavest Inc. Takes $9.86 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,000. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.06% of Valero Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

