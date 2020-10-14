Hexavest Inc. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,507,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $320.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

