iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 54.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377,825 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,416,000 after purchasing an additional 184,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after buying an additional 52,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 93,230 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 219,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 98,879 shares during the period.

EWL opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

