Hexavest Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 1.33% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 420.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,450 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

