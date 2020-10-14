Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ameren by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

