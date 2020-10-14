Hexavest Inc. Purchases 48,466 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 196.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after buying an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

The Allstate stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

