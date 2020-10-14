Hexavest Inc. Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,956 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

