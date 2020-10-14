Hexavest Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 122.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,161 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.