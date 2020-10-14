Hexavest Inc. Sells 72,809 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,085 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 72,809 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

