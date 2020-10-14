Hexavest Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,776 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,544,000 after buying an additional 141,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,623,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,126,000 after buying an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after acquiring an additional 533,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

