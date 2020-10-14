Hexavest Inc. Sells 86,126 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,126 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nutrien worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 22.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NTR opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

