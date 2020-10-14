W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.07% of W W Grainger worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 363.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in W W Grainger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Insiders have sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $384.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.56 and a 200-day moving average of $317.85. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.86.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

