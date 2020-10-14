Hexavest Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $192,969,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,325.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,274.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,062.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 147.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,173.83.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.