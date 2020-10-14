Hexavest Inc. Sells 17,536 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

