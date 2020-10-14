Hexavest Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,198 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,681,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,111,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,597,000 after acquiring an additional 407,988 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 306,617 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in DaVita by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 98,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DaVita by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $92.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

In other DaVita news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

