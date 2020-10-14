Hexavest Inc. Buys 171,596 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,596 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,550,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 464.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,209,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 995,218 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,164,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after buying an additional 228,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,175,000 after buying an additional 228,196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $46.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

