206 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Shares of AMP opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average is $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

