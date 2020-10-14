840 Shares in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in II-VI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.58 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIVI. Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

