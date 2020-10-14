3,000 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 496,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

