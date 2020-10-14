Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,544,510.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

