CX Institutional Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 165.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

